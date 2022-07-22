Not Delisted

LIVEONE has regained compliance with the $1.00 per share minimum bid price required for listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market.

The company fell out of compliance on APRIL 1st after its stock fell below the dollar mark for 30 consecutive business days; once the stock closed higher than a dollar for 10 consecutive days, the delisting threat was over and NASDAQ informed the company that it was back in compliance through a letter dated THURSDAY (7/21).

