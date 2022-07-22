Vedder

PEARL JAM have canceled two concerts on their European tour due to the damage to singer EDDIE VEDDER’s vocal cords from wildfires that have been plaguing FRANCE. They made the announcement on WEDNESDAY (7/20) on their INSTAGRAM account that the VIENNA show would be cancelled, then on THURSDAY added that the PRAGUE show would also be cancelled.

The post read, " Due to the extreme circumstances at the last outdoor site outside of PARIS (heat, dust, and smoke from the fires) our singer ED VEDDER’s throat was left damaged. He has seen doctors and had treatment but as of yet, his vocal cords have not recovered."

It added, "As a band, we are deeply sorry and have tried to find options to still play. And ED wants to play. There’s just no throat available at this time… So very, very deeply sorry.”

The tour is scheduled to wrap with two concerts in AMSTERDAM on SUNDAY and MONDAY and they begin a three-week NORTH AMERICAN tour in QUEBEC on Sept. 1. No word yet on future date cancelations. Read the full story here.

