Rare Concert Footage To Be Released

In celebration of their 50th Anniversary, AEROSMITH will release 50 YEARS LIVE!: FROM THE AEROSMOTH VAULTS, rare and unreleased archival concert films from the band’s legendary archives. On JULY 29th, AEROSMITH will premiere never-before-seen concert footage from a different decade every week on AEROSMITH’s official site and YOUTUBE channel. There will be 5 total in the series, which kicks off with a classic performance from 1977, LIVE FROM THE SUMMIT, HOUSTON, TX, 1977. Click here to watch the trailer.

In addition, as part of the continued celebration around their 50th anniversary, AEROSMITH will return to LAS VEGAS to bring their critically acclaimed residency, AEROSMITH: DEUCES ARE WILD to the DOLBY LIVE at PARK MGM. Kicking off SEPTEMBER 14th — with shows running through DECEMBER 11th — the residency is the first live concert experience presented in that venue. Click here for more info.





