Songwriter, producer and DJ JESSE FRASURE (a/k/a DJ TELEMITRY) will launch YEEDM RADIO, a new weekly radio series on APPLE MUSIC COUNTRY, TONIGHT (7/22) at 5p (CT). On his show, FRASURE will deliver a mix of music spotlighting collaborations between Country and EDM artists, in addition to dance remixes of Country hits, Country songs with dance and Pop-leaning production, and everything in between.

FRASURE said, “Country musicians are working in Pop music, and people in Pop music are working in Country music. Someone may say they don't listen to Country music, but if they hear something they like, they may dig it. So, what I'm trying to do is take that person who is a genre-free listener and just loves great music, and blend those worlds together. You might hear a DOLLY PARTON edit going into JACK HARLOW, or going into ALESSO or DIPLO ... You have a one-hour mix to blend all these worlds together.”

FRASURE continued, "I started my music career as a DJ touring the world long before I ever wrote a song that ended up on the radio. I’m excited to be back behind the turntables to highlight my favorite collaborations and remixes spanning the worlds of Country, EDM, Pop, and Hip Hop, and blending them together for a special one-hour mix. Listeners can also expect to hear exclusive remixes and edits and new interpretations of songs I’ve written for some of the biggest names in Country. APPLE MUSIC COUNTRY has basically taken a blueprint of who I am and allowed me to put it in audio form. It’s genre free with a Country lean ... Welcome to YEEDM!”

FRASURE also hosts the APPLE MUSIC COUNTRY show LITTLE BIT COUNTRY.

