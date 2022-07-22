Stark (Photo: KGMI)

Longtime KPUG-A/BELLINGHAM, WA high school and college sports announcer and AE DICK STARK died TUESDAY (7/19) of brain and lung cancer in BELLINGHAM at 88, according to the BELLINGHAM HERALD.

STARK, whose career began at KENY-A, was with KPUG from 1962 through 2018, calling WESTERN WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and WHATCOM COUNTY high school sports. He was also heard on KPUG's sister station KGMI and operated a television store in the 1980s.

