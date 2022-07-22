King

Dir./Publicity at NASHVILLE-based ELICITY PR AVERY KING was recently named one of NASHVILLE’s Top 30 Under 30 professional and philanthropic leaders for 2022 by the CYSTIC FIBROSIS FOUNDATION. To support the charity's fundraising efforts, KING is organizing a WHISKEY ROW CLUB LEVEL TAKEOVER on AUGUST 2nd at DIERKS BENTLEY's WHISKEY ROW bar in downtown NASHVILLE.

The lineup of performers consists of EASTON CORBIN, TOFER BROWN, AUSTIN BURKE, CARTER FAITH, HANNAH DASHER, HARPER GRAE, MADELINE EDWARDS, RENEE BLAIR and RYNE BRASHEAR.

KING said, "With the help of APPLE MUSIC's BRYAN WEBB and SAM I AM ENTERTAINMENT's SAMANTHA BORENSTEIN and all of these talented artists donating their time, I have no doubt that we’ll reach our $20,000 goal.”

KING will be honored, along with the other 29 members of this year’s class, at the LOVELESS BARN in NASHVILLE on SATURDAY, AUGUST 13th at 6p (CT).

