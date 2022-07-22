Matthews

KEN MATTHEWS' syndication deal is over, as TALK MEDIA NETWORK has terminated the show after just seven months.

The former iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WHP-A/HARRISBURG, PA afternoon host and "RUSH LIMBAUGH SHOW" fill-in host launched a noon-3p (ET) weekday show for the syndicator last DECEMBER, airing on WHP on tape delay in afternoons, but MATTHEWS tweeted that he has "been terminated by TALK MEDIA NETWORK" and advised followers to "stay tuned" to right wing social media sites GAB, RUMBLE, and TRUTH SOCIAL.

A statement from TALK MEDIA NETWORK CEO JOSH LENG obtained by ALL ACCESS reads, "KEN MATTHEWS' syndication agreement with TALK MEDIA NETWORK has been terminated. There will be no further comment."

