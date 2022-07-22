Next Women Of Country

CMT has partnered with CITY WINERY NASHVILLE to present two "Next Women Of Country" showcases on AUGUST 31st and SEPTEMBER 28th. An extension of CMT’s longtime "Next Women of Country" franchise, the lengthily-titled shows, “CMT Next Women of Country: Celebrating the Classes of 2021 & 2022, presented by CMT Night Out NASHVILLE and CHANGE THE CONVERSATION,” are fan-focused showcases spotlighting a select group of female artists named to the past two franchise classes.

CMT's LESLIE FRAM and WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE artist JESSIE JAMES DECKER will co-host the first showcase, featuring performances in the round from CALLISTA CLARK, CAMILLE PARKER, HANNAH DASHER, JENNA PAULETTE, JULIA COLOE, LACI KAYE BOOTH, LILY ROSE, REYNA ROBERTS and TENILLE ARTS. DECKER will also perform.

Tickets are on-sale now at citywinery.com/nashville. Performers for the second event will be announced in the coming weeks.

