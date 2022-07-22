Conor Maynard

ALL ACCESS' intrepid reporter AUSTIN BESSEY spoke to a pair of emerging artists this week, including U,K. sensation CONOR MAYNARD, who has racked up nearly 13 million YOUTUBE subscribers, gone on international tours, scored a #1 album, five Top 10 singles, collaborations with artists like PHARRELL WILLIAMS and RITA ORO to starring in the BROADWAY show, "Kinky Boots."

He also spoke to singer-songwriter, ALEX KINSEY, the self-proclaimed "antisocial person" from his upcoming EP of the same name. After being shot into the spotlight after winning the talent competition show "X Factor" as one-half of the duo ALEX & SIERRA in 2013, KINSEY has had a “varied career in music” over the years. He created the band BOTALKS in 2017 (whose lead single featured "Modern Family" star SARAH HYLAND), then decided to “step out from behind the safety of a band” in 2019 to pursue his solo career through his own label. Racking up over 900 millions plays on SPOTIFY and 200+ million views on YOUTUBE, the DAYTONA BEACH, FL, native is ready for the next chapter with his upcoming EP, "Antisocial Person."

