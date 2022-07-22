Reggie Calloway (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

Five-time GRAMMY-nominee REGGIE CALLOWAY, who is acting Director/Music Royalty Funding at SOUND ROYALTIES, was inducted into the CINCINNATI BLACK MUSIC WALK OF FAME over the weekend. CALLOWAY is known as the founder for hit funk band MIDNIGHT STAR.

Through his work with SOUND ROYALTIES, REGGIE uses his experience to make sure that creatives have more opportunities and less challenges within the industry. He has helped both emerging artists maintain their creative freedom, and legacy artists keep their careers stable.

Said CALLOWAY, “It is so exciting to return home to be inducted as MIDNIGHT STAR into the 2022 CINCINNATI BLACK MUSIC WALK OF FAME along with last year’s inductees, THE ISLEY BROTHERS and BOOTSY COLLINS,



“To be acknowledged for our work and passion is indeed a joy. We want to thank all those who have inspired and supported us throughout the years. It has allowed me to expand my passion for helping and inspiring others. As a specialty financing company SOUND ROYALTIES are able to offer creators and their companies financial support -- something that did not exist in my earlier career. We are happy to support the new stars, as well those that have shined so brightly for many years.”

