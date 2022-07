Picture Perfect Proposal

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to AUDACY Country WKIS (KISS COUNTRY 99.9)/MIAMI APD/MD and morning co-host TC CONLON on his engagement to love KRISTIN LYNN BIANCHI.

He shared the proposal pic on FACEBOOK on FRIDAY night (7/22), writing, "I think fiancé has a nice ring to it! Let’s go get married."



