Guild Of Music Supervisors Plan Annual Confab

The eight annual GUILD OF MUSIC SUPERVISORS "Music In Media" conference will take place SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1st in LOS ANGELES, both in person and virtual.

For tickets, go here. Early bird prices available now through SUNDAY, JULY 31st.

Members attend free with discount code. Reservation required.

FRIENDS OF THE GUILD receive $100 discount, one year GMS subscription.





