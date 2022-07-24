-
Eighth Annual Guild Of Music Supervisors 'Music In Media' Conference, Oct. 1st
by Roy Trakin
July 25, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
The eight annual GUILD OF MUSIC SUPERVISORS "Music In Media" conference will take place SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1st in LOS ANGELES, both in person and virtual.
For tickets, go here. Early bird prices available now through SUNDAY, JULY 31st.
Members attend free with discount code. Reservation required.
FRIENDS OF THE GUILD receive $100 discount, one year GMS subscription.