Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Lizzo Holds Top Spot; Harry, Nicky Post Huge Gains; Kate Top 10; Joji, Marshmello X Khalid Top 20

* LIZZO spends another week at #1 with "About Damn Time"

* HARRY STYLES remains at 5* with "Late Night Talking”, and is up 1416 spins

* NICKY YOURE and DAZY move 9*-7* with "Sunroof" at +1399 spins

* KATE BUSH goes top 10, up 12*-10* and is +1949 "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)"

* JOJI goes top 20, up 22*-18* with "Glimpse Of Us”, and is +1148 spins

* MARSHMELLO X KHALID also go top 20, up 21*-19* with "Numb”, up 1003 spins

* CHARLIE PUTH moves 26*-22* with "Left And Right”, featuring JUNG KOOK and is +1094 spins

* ONEREPUBLIC moves 32*-27* with "I Ain't Worried”, up 1318 spins

* DOJA CAT jumps 35*-28* with "Vegas”, up 1242 spins

* MORGAN WALLEN debuts at 39* with "Wasted On You”, up 542 spins

* HARRY STYLES enters at 40* with "Music For A Sushi Restaurant"

Rhythmic: Post/Roddy New #1; Post/Doja Top 5; Beyonce Climbing; Cardi B Top 10; Fivio, BLXST, Lil Baby Top 15

* POST MALONE WITH RODDY RICCH take over the top spot with "Cooped Up”, moving 2*-1* and up 452 spins

* POST MALONE is also top 5, moving 6*-5* with "I Like You (A Happier Song)” featuring DOJA CAT, at +583 spins

* BEYONCE leaps 8*-6* with "Break My Soul", up 483 spins

* CARDI B goes top 10 in her third week with "Hot Ish”, featuring YE and LIL DURK, up 12*-10* and +633 spins

* FIVIO FOREIGN goes top 15, rising 18*-13* with "What's My Name" featuring QUEEN NAIJA and COI LERAY at +285 spins

* BLXST also goes top 15, up 16*-14* with "About You”, at +94 spins

* LIL BABY enters the top 15, rising 22*-15* with "In A Minute" at +413 spins

* DIDDY enters the top 20, up 21*-18* with "Gotta Move On”, featuring BRYSON TILLER at +151 spins

* HITKIDD & GLORILLA are knocking on the top 20 door, up 25*-21* with "F.N.F. (Let's Go)”, at +390 spins

* DRAKE soars 38*-26* with "Jimmy Cooks”, featuring 21 SAVAGE, up 262 spins

* CITY GIRLS score the top debut at 33* with "Good Love”, featuring USHER, up 405 spins

* BURNA BOY enters at 34* with "Last Last”, up 363 spins

* MURDA BEATZ “No Mas” feat. QUAVO, J BALVIN, ANITTA & PHARRELL enters at 36* with at +341 spins

* SAUCY SANTANA enters at 37* with "Booty”, featuring LATTO, up 300 spins

* BAD BUNNY debuts at 40* with "Titi Me Pregunto" at +121 spins

Urban: Lil Durk New #1; Hitkidd & Glorilla Top 5; Beyonce Up 1000+ Spins; Cardi B Top 10

* LIL DURK takes over the top spot, moving 2*-1* with "What Happened To Virgil”, up 214 spins

* LIL BABY moves 5*-4* with "In A Minute" - rising 595 spins

* HITKIDD & GLORILLA go top 5, up 8*-5* with "F.N.F. (Let's Go”,) up 890 spins

* BEYONCE jumps 9*-7* with "Break My Soul”, up 1014 spins

* CARDI B goes top 10 with "Hot Ish”, featuring YE & LIL DURK, moving 11*-9* and +684 spins

* TEMS rises 16*-11* with "Free Mind”, up 470 spins

* DRAKE goes top 15, leaping 18*-12* with "Sticky”, up 551 spins

* SLEAZYWORLD GO is top 20, up 23*-19* with "Sleazy Flow”, at +248 spins

* ATOZZIO is top 20 as well with "Feel Better”, moving 24*-20* and +112 spins

* CITY GIRLS vault 39*-24* with "Good Love”, featuring USHER, up 547 spins

* MUNI LONG & SAWEETIE vaults 36*-26* with "Baby Boo" at +317 spins

* ELLA MAI debuts at 35* with "How”, featuring RODDY RICCH

* QUAVO & TAKEOFF debut at 37* with "HOTEL LOBBY (Unc And Phew)”, up 196 spins

* PGF NUK debuts at 38* with "Waddup”, featuring POLO G

* BURNA BOY also debuts at Urban at 39* with "Last Last" at +492 spins

Hot AC: Lizzo Holds Top Spot; Em Beihold Runner Up; Nicky Youre/Dazy, Harry Styles Top 10

* LIZZO remains atop the Hot AC chart for a 2nd week with "About Damn Time"

* EM BEIHOLD is the new runner up, climbing 3*-2* with "Numb Little Bug”, up 297 spins

* NICKY YOURE and DAZY go top 10, moving 11*-9* with "Sunroof”, up 523 spins

* HARRY STYLES is top 10 at Hot AC with "Late Night Talking”, leaping 15*-10* and +345 spins

* KATE BUSH is just on the cusp on the top 10, up 14*-11* with "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”, at +333 spins

* THE KID LAROI enters the top 15, up 17*-15* with "Thousand Miles"

* HALSEY vaults into the top 20, moving 21*-16* with "So Good”, at +450 spins

* BEYONCE also goes top 20 with "Break My Soul”, moving 23*-19* and is +213 spins

* IMAGINE DRAGONS surge 26*-20* and are also top 20 with "Bones”, up 626 spins

* CHARLIE PUTH and JUNG KOOK go 28*-22* with "Left And Right”, up 371 spins

* ONEREPUBLIC vault 40*-25* with "I Ain't Worried”, up 586 spins

* ANDY GRAMMER X R3HAB leap 34*-28* with "Saved My Life”, up 148 spins

* JOJI surges 37*-29* with "Glimpse Of Us”, 195 spins

* MORGAN WALLEN debuts at 34* with "Wasted On You”, up 276 spins

* CHARLOTTE SANDS enters at 40* with "Dress”, up 52 spins

Active Rock: Ozzy New #1; Shinedown Top 3; Disturbed Top 10; I Prevail, Halestorm, Wage War Debut

* OZZY OSBOURNE takes over the top spot with "Patient Number 9”, featuring JEFF BECK, moving 2*-1* and is +223 spins

* SHINEDOWN go 6*-3* with "Daylight”, up 151 spins

* DISTURBED enter the top 10 with "Hey You”, rising 19*-10* and are +513 spins

* METALLICA leaps 29*-24* with "Master Of Puppets" and is up 144 spins

* I PREVAIL debut at 35* with "Bad Things”, up 121 spins

* HALESTORM enter at 36* with "Wicked Ways" at +101 spins

* WAGE WAR debut at 40* as "Godspeed" comes on

Alternative: Maneskin New #1; Vance Joy, Yungblud Top 10; Milky Chance Top 15; Arcade Fire Top 20; The 1975 Lead Debuts

* MANESKIN take over the top spot, up 2*-1* with "SUPERMODEL”, and +190 spins and are the first artist to score two chart toppers in 2022

* KATE BUSH remains at 5* with "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)", up another 180 spins

* VANCE JOY is top 10, up 13*-8* with "Clarity”, at +261 spins

* YUNGBLUD goes top 10, moving 12*-10* with "The Funeral”, at +93 spins

* MILKY CHANCE is top 15, climbing 18*-14* with "Synchronize"

* ARCADE FIRE go top 20, up 21*-20* with "Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)"

* DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE vault 34*-22* with "Here To Forever" at +258 spins

* THE 1975 land the top debut at 26* with "Part Of The Band" at +284 spins

* TAME IMPALA is reinstated as a current at #33 with "The Less I Know The Better"

* GORILLAZ debut at 36* with "Cracker Island”, featuring THUNDERCAT, up 125 spins

Triple A: Arcade Fire Regain Top Spot; Mt. Joy Runner Up; Death Cab Debut Top 15; Maggie, Florence Top 20

* ARCADE FIRE regain the top spot with "Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)"

* MT. JOY are the new runner up, moving 3*-2* with "Lemon Tree"|

* DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE make an impressive debut at 14* with "Here To Forever" at +271 spins

* MAGGIE ROGERS goes top 20 with "Want Want”, up 21*-19*

* FLORENCE + THE MACHINE are top 20 as well, up 26*-20* with "Free"

* THE 1975 debut at 23* with "Part Of The Band"

« see more Net News