Webinar #2 Is Today

NUVOODOO MEDIA is offering the second of three live webinar sessions in preparation for NIELSEN's new wearable monitoring technology TODAY (7/25) at noon (ET). Data from NUVOODOO MEDIA's new RPS (RATINGS PROSPECTS STUDY) will be featured in the sessions.

The final session is set for AUGUST 3rd at 2p (ET). Each session will include Q&A segments, and NUVOODOO will answer every question from attendees.

Preview the NUVOODOO MEDIA free webinars here.

Reserve your spot now at nuvoodoo.com/webinars.





« see more Net News