Calta

COX MEDIA GROUP Talk WHPT (102.5 THE BONE)/TAMPA has inked morning host MIKE CALTA to a new multiyear deal. CALTA joined the station in 2007 after a stint at then-CLEAR CHANNEL Rock WXTB (98 ROCK)/TAMPA; he has also hosted at WQYK-A and WYUU and began in the market as an intern at WFLZ.

"MIKE is arguably one of the most successful and talented broadcasters on the air in AMERICA today," said Regional VP/GM KEITH LAWLESS. "I'm grateful and proud that THE MIKE CALTA SHOW will continue this very popular show for many years to come on 102.5 THE BONE."

"I'm grateful and proud to be continuing my radio career with CMG in my home TAMPA BAY" said CALTA. "At 50 years old, my window to being a male dancer has surely closed, so this contract is extra special to me and my family."

"MIKE CALTA is simply the best radio talent in TAMPA," said Director of Branding and Programming JOHN BRENNAN. "I couldn't be more excited that THE MIKE CALTA SHOW will continue to call 102.5 THE BONE home for many years to come."

« see more Net News