Sold

CHISHOLM TRAIL COMMUNICATIONS LLC is selling Classic Hits KOME-F (K-HITS 95.5)/TOLAR, TX-KITT/MERIDIAN, TX to LKCM RADIO LICENSES, LP for $200,000.

In other filings with the FCC, DAVID ST. ONGE is selling his 857.4 shares of BOUCHARD BROADCASTING, INC., licensee of News-Talk WNRI-A-W260DC/WOONSOCKET, RI,. to RICHARD A. BOUCHARD for $84,000 and CLAUDETTE LALIBERTE is selling her 857.4 shares in the company to BOUCHARD for $50,000.

And DLC MEDIA, INC. has closed on the sale of Silent WHLR/SEELYVILLE-TERRE HAUTE, IN to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for $335,000.

