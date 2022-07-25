-
LKCM Buys Texas FM Pair
by Perry Michael Simon
July 25, 2022 at 5:36 AM (PT)
CHISHOLM TRAIL COMMUNICATIONS LLC is selling Classic Hits KOME-F (K-HITS 95.5)/TOLAR, TX-KITT/MERIDIAN, TX to LKCM RADIO LICENSES, LP for $200,000.
In other filings with the FCC, DAVID ST. ONGE is selling his 857.4 shares of BOUCHARD BROADCASTING, INC., licensee of News-Talk WNRI-A-W260DC/WOONSOCKET, RI,. to RICHARD A. BOUCHARD for $84,000 and CLAUDETTE LALIBERTE is selling her 857.4 shares in the company to BOUCHARD for $50,000.
And DLC MEDIA, INC. has closed on the sale of Silent WHLR/SEELYVILLE-TERRE HAUTE, IN to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for $335,000.