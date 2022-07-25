Sold

CHISHOLM TRAIL COMMUNICATIONS LLC is selling Classic Hits KOME-F (K-HITS 95.5)/TOLAR, TX-KITT/MERIDIAN, TX to LKCM RADIO LICENSES, LP for $200,000.

In other filings with the FCC, DAVID ST. ONGE is selling his 857.4 shares of BOUCHARD BROADCASTING, INC., licensee of News-Talk WNRI-A-W260DC/WOONSOCKET, RI,. to RICHARD A. BOUCHARD for $84,000 and CLAUDETTE LALIBERTE is selling her 857.4 shares in the company to BOUCHARD for $50,000.

TWILIGHT BROADCASTING, INC. is selling WKQW-A-W281CA/OIL CITY, PA to JOE LODANOSKY and JOE VILKIE's J2 MEDIA, INC. for $38,000 plus a time brokerage agreement before closing.

And DLC MEDIA, INC. has closed on the sale of Silent WHLR/SEELYVILLE-TERRE HAUTE, IN to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for $335,000.

Also, STEVE CLENDENIN's MARYLAND MEDIA ONE has signed an LMA to operate BMSC MEDIA, LLC Full Service-Oldies WNAV-A/ANNAPOLIS in advance of purchasing the station. The paperwork has yet to appear in the FCC database. CHRIS ROTH's BMSC MEDIA bought the station last FALL for $1,000 and previous owner PAT SAJAK's reimbursement of up to $100,000 for relocating the station.

