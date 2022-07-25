His Fifth #1

Congratulations to TRIPLE TIGERS RECORDS' SCOTTY McCREERY and his team for landing the #1 single on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart this week with "Damn Strait," which ascends to the top in its 38th week on the chart. It is the singer's fifth consecutive #1, and follows "You Time," which topped the chart last SEPTEMBER.

An homage, of sorts, to Country superstar GEORGE STRAIT, "Damn Strait" impacted Country radio last OCTOBER. Written by TRENT TOMLINSON and JIM COLLINS, the breakup song from McCREERY's "Same Truck" album cleverly weaves references to several STRAIT hits into its lyrics.

« see more Net News