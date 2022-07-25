-
Report: Kobalt To Pull Music From Facebook And Instagram
MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE reports that KOBALT MUSIC PUBLISHING is pulling its music from META's FACEBOOK and INSTAGRAM because the two companies have not been able to come to a new licensing agreement. Their existing licensing agreement has expired and the company will pull more than 700,000 songs from FACEBOOK and INSTAGRAM.
By its own estimates, KOBALT accounts for 40% of the Top 100 songs and albums in any typical week in the U.S. and U.K.
