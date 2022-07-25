Pulling Music

MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE reports that KOBALT MUSIC PUBLISHING is pulling its music from META's FACEBOOK and INSTAGRAM because the two companies have not been able to come to a new licensing agreement. Their existing licensing agreement has expired and the company will pull more than 700,000 songs from FACEBOOK and INSTAGRAM.

By its own estimates, KOBALT accounts for 40% of the Top 100 songs and albums in any typical week in the U.S. and U.K.

See more from MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE.

