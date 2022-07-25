Howard (Photo: WTVF)

Former CUMULUS Sports WGFX (104.5 THE ZONE)/NASHVILLE morning cio-host and longtime CBS affiliate WTVF (NEWSCHANNEL 5)/NASHVILLE sports anchor MARK HOWARD died SUNDAY (7/24) at 65, according to THE TENNESSEAN.

HOWARD (real name HOWARD MARK LEVENSON) anchored sports for 20 years at WTVF and later moved into radio at THE ZONE, co-hosting "THE WAKE-UP ZONE" for 16 years with former TITAN FRANK WYCHEK and KEVIN INGRAM. More recently, he filled in at CROMWELL Sports WPRT-F (102.5 THE GAME)/NASHVILLE and hosted a TITANS podcast for TITANSINSIDER.COM and MAIN STREET MEDIA.

« see more Net News