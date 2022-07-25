Starts Today

A new podcast from SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT and MARC SMERLING's TRUTH.MEDIA examines how the mob took over YOUNGSTOWN, OH and a corrupt Congressman took advantage. "CROOKED CITY: YOUNGSTOWN, OH," a followup to SONY and SMERLING's "CRIMETOWN," is premiering TODAY (7/25) and will run 15 episodes, with subscribers to SONY's "THE BINGE" paid subscription offering getting all 15 episodes immediately.

SMERLING, who hosts the show, said, “The story of YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO has all you would want in a sprawling crime story… mob bosses, hit men, crooked cops and politicians, car bombs and heists. At its center is a sheriff turned congressman who won election after election by enflaming disenfranchised blue-collar workers and dividing us as a nation. Sound familiar? Was JIM TRAFICANT YOUNGSTOWN’s savior, or was he just another mobster?”

