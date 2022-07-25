Hurley

BICOASTAL MEDIA/MEDFORD, OR OM DON HURLEY is joining CUMULUS MEDIA Country WKOS (NASH ICON 104.9) and Classic Rock WQUT/BRISTOL-KINGSPORT-JOHNSON CITY (TRI-CITIES, TN-VA) as PD. HURLEY, who starts AUGUST 1st, succeeds the retiring JOHN PATRICK.

VP/Market Mgr. CYNTHIA ROLLISON said, “I’m thankful to JOHN PATRICK for the many contributions he has made to the company and community over the years and wish him much happiness in his retirement. As we look to build on the long history of success with WQUT and WKOS, I am excited to welcome 30+ year programming pro DON HURLEY to our team and look forward to working closely with him to achieve great things in the market."

HURLEY, a former PD at SAGA AC KAFE and Classic Rock KISM/BELLINGHAM, WA, said, "I am thrilled to roll up my sleeves with CUMULUS in the TRI-CITIES TN-VA market, a wonderful community where my family truly wanted to be! I'm grateful to CUMULUS VP/Classic Rock WADE LINDER and CUMULUS VP/Programming GREG FREY for their confidence, and especially to VP/Market Manager CINDY ROLLISON as we look to expand on the enormous heritage of WQUT and WKOS. I feel as though I'm joining an exclusive club, as opportunities at CUMULUS TRI-CITIES are extremely rare. Retiring programmer JOHN PATRICK has assembled a dominant team, and I'm honored to continue writing many more chapters to this amazing legacy!"

PATRICK will retire on JULY 31st after a radio career that spanned 45 years, 31 of those spent with the CUMULUS/TRI-CITIES cluster.

