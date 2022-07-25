Business Contest

For the third consecutive year, GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WKNR-A (850 ESPN CLEVELAND)/CLEVELAND, the CLEVELAND CAVALIERS, and KEYBANK are giving away a $30,000 radio advertising campaign on the station to one local business owned by a veteran, minority member, or woman. As with the previous two years' promotion, "Moving Business Forward" will also give the winner use of a private suite for one CAVS game at ROCKET MORTGAGE FIELDHOUSE. And like last year's promotion, the station will also buy $2,500 in gift cards, divided among veteran, minority, and women-owned businesses, to be given away throughout the year..

“We are excited to partner with KEYBANK and the CAVS to continue this powerful program for the local business community,” said GOOD KARMA CLEVELAND VP/Market Mgr. AMY CROSSMAN. “We look forward to connecting our passionate sports fans with these deserving CLEVELAND-based businesses to help them thrive in the future.”

Issuing the exact statement released for last year's promotion by her predecessor TIMOTHY BURKE, KEYBANK NORTHEAST OHIO Market Pres. AMY CROSSMAN said, “We are proud to team up with ESPN CLEVELAND and the CLEVELAND CAVALIERS once again to provide diverse small businesses with this fun and unique opportunity that will help our region keep moving forward. CLEVELAND is our home and we are committed to helping this community thrive!”

The promotion runs through JULY 29th and is open to NORTHEAST OHIO businesses incorporated and active for at least two years with annual revenue under $15 million in fiscal year 2021; as with the previous iterations of the contest, entrants must submit a 300-words-or-less statement saying why their business deserves to win, to be judged on five criteria, the nominator’s passion for the business, innovation during and response to the COVID-19 pandemic, employee loyalty, impact on business’s neighborhood/community, and overall business culture.

