Legends Named

FRIENDS OF GEORGIA RADIO has named the first five recipients of its GEORGIA RADIO LEGENDS honors, to be feted at a gala hosted by comic JEFF FOXWORTHY on AUGUST 27th in ALPHARETTA.

The honorees include the late radio manager and MEDIA VENTURES PARTNERS founder CHARLES GIDDENS; GEORGIA ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS Pres. and NATIONAL ALLIANCE OF STATE BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATIONS Pres. BOB HOUGHTON; COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WSB-A-WSBB/ATLANTA Legislative Reporter SANDRA PARRISH; ATLANTA PUBLIC SCHOOLS News-Talk WABE/ATLANTA host LOIS REITZES; and UNIVERSITY OF GEORGIA radio studio host and longtime WSB-WSBB Dir./Marketing and Research NEAL "HONDO" WILLIAMSON.

Tickets to the gala are available on the FRIENDS OF GEORGIA RADIO website.

« see more Net News