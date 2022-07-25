Top Radio Advertisers

The top three on the MEDIA MONITORS national radio advertiser chart for JULY 18-24 remained unchanged, led by UPSIDE, PROGRESSIVE, and INDEED. KOHL'S returned to the top 10 this week, and promos for iHEARTMEDIA's "FACING EVIL" podcast debuted in the top 10, while MACY'S and DUCKDUCKGO fell out of the top 10.

The top 10:

1. UPSIDE (last week #1; 72167 instances)

2. PROGRESSIVE (#2; 54590)

3. INDEED (#3; 48290)

4. ZIPRECRUITER (#6; 44456)

5. LOWE'S (#5; 43367)

6. iHEARTRADIO (#7; 39092)

7. GRAINGER (#8; 34531)

8. KOHL'S (#20; 32487)

9. BABBEL (#10; 32331)

10. FACING EVIL PODCAST (--; 32294)

