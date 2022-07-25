October 15th

ONE PUTT BROADCASTING Alternative KFRR (NEW ROCK 104.1)/FRESNO will debut its own beer at "NEW ROCK BREW ROCK" on SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15th at TIOGA SEQUOIA BREWING COMPANY, with a special performance by SILVERSUN PICKUPS.

Dir./FM Programming JASON "HAMMER" SQUIRES said, "To follow up our highly successful DREW BREW coffee for our morning show, THE DREW SHOW, we decided to brew our own beer with TIOGA SEQUOIA BREWING COMPANY. And SILVERSUN PICKUPS have been awesome enough to be here to celebrate and release it with us on OCTOBER 15th. THE CENTRAL VALLEY craft beer scene keeps growing and we’re extremely excited to be a part of it. More to come on this one. And hopefully have some friends come and have some NEW ROCK beers with us."

"NEW ROCK BREW ROCK WITH SILVERSUN PICKUPS" tickets go on sale this FRIDAY, JULY 29th at 10a (PT) at newrock1041.fm.

