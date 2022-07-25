Weekly Data

PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for JULY 18-24 showed downloads falling 9% from the previous week and up 53% on a year-to-year basis.

As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from JULY 19, 2021 to JULY 24, 2022 was0% for Arts, +51% for Business, +100% for Comedy, +179% for Health & Fitness, +32% for History, +43% for News, +52% for Science, +39% for Society & Culture, +64% for Sports, and +54% for True Crime.

Week-to-week growth in 2022 was -6% for Arts, -7% for Business, -7% for Comedy, -6% for Health & Fitness, -12% for History, -10% for News, -9% for Science, -12% for Society & Culture, -10% for Sports, and -10% for True Crime.

All categories showed negative week-over-week growth, with Health & Fitness leading year-over-year growth at +179%. History and Society & Culture had the weakest week-over-week growth at -12%.

