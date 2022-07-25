Alaina (Photo: Katie Kauss)

LAUREN ALAINA has signed a new record deal with BIG LOUD after departing the MERCURY NASHVILLE roster earlier this year after an 11-year run there (NET NEWS 4/4).

ALAINA signed with MERCURY in 2011 immediately after her run on “American Idol.” She became the newest and (at 27) youngest member of the GRAND OLE OPRY in FEBRUARY (NET NEWS 2/14).

The signing comes on the heels of ALAINA’s recent duet with now BIG LOUD label-mate CHRIS LANE, “Dancin' In The Moonlight,” their re-imagination of KING HARVEST’s 1973 hit of the same name. She is working on more new music for release later this year.

« see more Net News