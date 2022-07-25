Morello (Photo: Sterling Munksgard/Shutterstock.com)

SATURDAY night's performance by RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE in TORONTO brought several surprises for the group, including guitarist TOM MORELLO inadvertantly being knocked off stage by a security guard attempting to tackle a man who rushed onto the stage.

In the band's first performance in TORONTO since 1999, they first performed with tourmates RUN THE JEWELS, teaming up on “Close Your Eyes (And Count To F*ck)” at the PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT TOUR stop at SCOTIABANK ARENA. The incident with MORELLO later occurred during the encore while the band was playing “Killing in the Name,” which had to be stopped and restarted while MORRELLO gathered himself and retook the stage. Still recovering from a leg injury suffered while performing in CHICAGO, ZACH DE LA ROCHA performed SATURDAY’s concert while seated at the center of the stage (NET NEWS 7/12).

Click here to see video of the MORELLO incident.

