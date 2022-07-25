Midland All August Long (Photo: Big Machine Records)

BIG MACHINE RECORDS’ MIDLAND is scheduled to take over the rotating, celebrity-hosted midday show on MT. WILSON FM BROADCASTERS Country KKGO (GO COUNTRY 105)/LOS ANGELES throughout the month of AUGUST, beginning on MONDAY, AUGUST 1st and continuing through FRIDAY, AUGUST 26th.

The band previously took over the station's midday spot in FEBRUARY of 2018 and hosted mornings for a month in APRIL of 2019.

“KKGO has supported us since our very first single hit the radio,” said MIDLAND lead singer MARK WYSTRACH. “We are excited to get back into their studio to host the show and to talk about our new single, 'Longneck Way To Go,' featuring our buddy and Californian JON PARDI.”

Fans can listen to MIDLAND from 10a-2p (PT) weekdays on GoCountry105.com, via the GO COUNTRY 105 mobile app, or over the air locally.

