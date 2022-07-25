Hobbs

MUNDONOW, the bilingual digital media company formerly known as MUNDO HISPANICO, is launching a podcast network, ÓYENOS AUDIO, with former UNIVISION RADIO VP/Entertainment and VP/Podcasts, SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM/AIRE RADIO NETWORK VP/Network Radio & Entertainment Sales, and reVOLVER PODCASTS co-founder STEPHEN HOBBS joining as Chief Audio Officer.

Citing statistics showing almost 5 million Hispanic podcast listeners in the U.S., CEO RENE ALEGRIAS said, "These statistics not only validate our decision to create ÓYENOS, they demand it. Latinos expect smart, highly sophisticated podcasts that provide a culturally-accurate connection to their heritage. ÓYENOS will provide this for them, and it will be driven by the renowned STEPHEN HOBBS. In the world of multicultural podcasting, STEPHEN’s caliber and experience is unmatched. MUNDONOW is fortunate and thrilled to have him at the helm of this meaningful new project.”

“Also a recent addition to MUNDONOW, I immediately recognized the impact this platform can make in expanding meaningful podcasting for the underserved bilingual/bicultural market,” said CRO ANDREW POLSKY. “This impact will be maximized with the hiring of STEPHEN, who I’ve worked with before at SBS on multiple brand partnership executions. I’m excited to rekindle that relationship and collaborate with him again to not only elevate ÓYENOS, but the offering of Latino streaming content as a whole.”

“MUNDONOW is exceptionally well positioned to become a leader in multicultural podcasting,” said HOBBS, most recently CEO of his own MOTHER TONGUE digital media company. “It has the audience, it has the growth strategy under superior leadership from RENE and ANDREW, and it has the production capacity. Now my job is to create content that will have listeners on the edge of their seats, or perhaps making an emotional connection. We’ll be announcing the first wave of that content in the coming weeks, and we can’t wait to see the response.”

