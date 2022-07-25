Today at 1:02pm local time, PATTISON MEDIA Alternative CKPK (102.7 THE PEAK)/VANCOUVER, BC moved their programming to the station's HD-2 signal, and rebranded the FM as Hot AC 102.7 NOW! RADIO. The PEAK airstaff and programmer RUSSELL JAMES stay in place, while JAMES adds PD duties at the new station.

NOW! RADIO's lineup: CHRISTY & FRASIER join for mornings from CBC RADIO ONE Top 40 CBXW (101.5 TODAY RADIO)/EDMONTON, ALBERTA; MD/midday host BRAYDEN joins from PATTISON Top 40 CKNO (102.3 NOW! RADIO)/EDMONTON; DENAI joins for afternoons from BELL MEDIA Top 40 CHSU (99.9 VIRGIN RADIO)/KELOWNA, BC; nights are hosted by JACLYN who arrives from SOUTH FRASER Top 40 CISF (107.7 PULSE FM)/VANCOUVER; PEAK weekend/fill announcer EMILY moves over to NOW! RADIO for the same shift.

Check out NOW! RADIO.

