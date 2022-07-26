Weasel's Wild Weekend No Longer On Air

ALL ACCESS has learned that BALTIMORE radio veteran DJ WEASEL is no longer on the air on YOUR PUBLIC RADIO's Non-Comm WTMD. THE BALTIMORE MANNER is reporting that about a month ago, WEASEL was told by management via a zoom call that the station was going in a different direction and no longer needed his services or his show “Weasel’s Wild Weekend,” a three-hour weekly radio show.

The 53-year-old radio vet told THE BANNER, "I was basically told, ‘We don’t want you here anymore,’” WEASEL (JONATHAN GILBERT), 73, said. “‘We’re going in a different direction,’ which is corporate gobbledygook … ‘We’re going younger and more urban.’”

He added, “Part of me says, this is what the radio business is all about. This happens all the time. The other part is, I don’t quite understand. I kind of figure the show was eminently successful on many levels. The show generated revenue from around the world … What did I do wrong?”

PD CARRIE EVANS declined to say, according to THE BANNER, but noted the station continues to employ other on-air hosts of the Baby Boomer generation, such as BOB THE PAPER GUY and CLINT “THE DUBMASTER” THOMAS.

EVANS said, “We’re so grateful to have had him [WEASEL] on WTMD for as long as we did. Ten-plus years he was on the station, and if you listen to him, you know he had a very unique presentation.”

Read the full story here.

