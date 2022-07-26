Charese Fruge, Kelly Henderson

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE goes deep with uber-successful Podcaster KELLY HENDERSON, host of iHEARTMEDIA’s “Velvet’s Edge.”

When asked to offer up some counsel, HENDERSON said, “I think we have gotten it a bit wrong with this BOSS Babe mentality. That's a masculine energy and loses the true power of what we as women can bring. I know the constant driving and striving led me to eventually break down and even though that's what our culture has taught us success looks like, I no longer buy in. My advice, get quiet with yourself and get really in touch with your own unique gifts.”

Every week, CHARESE FRUGE shines the spotlight on one of the many women making a difference in one of our many diverse businesses. This week, find out about KELLY HENDERSON. Read her story here.

