Nikki Minaj (courtesy: Pinterest)

NICKI MINAJ's popularity on the social media platform is clear, being the 18th most-followed account on the platform overall, according to UPROXX. According to the INSTAGRAM rankings, while MINAJ has surpassed 200 million INSTAGRAM followers, her nearest competition is CARDI B with 138 million followers, DRAKE with 117 million, and SNOOP DOGG's 75 million followers.

MINAJ posted on INSTAGRAM, "Most followed rapper on IG? Do I get a prize or smthn? From 7K to 200MM. thx yall.”

INSTAGRAM also ranks MINAJ as the seventh most-followed musician on the platform, surpassed by SELENA GOMEZ's 338 million followers, ARIAN GRANDE ranked #8, BEYONCE at #9, JUSTIN BIEBER #12, TAYLOR SWIFT with 220 million followers is ranked #15, and the newly re-married JENNIFER LOPEZ-AFFLECK has 219 million INSTAGRAM followers.

