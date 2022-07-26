Lewis

“If your FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM feeds are starting to feel different – they are and it’s intentional,” explained LORI LEWIS MEDIA President and MERGE author LORI LEWIS.

“META announced last week they are evolving both FACEBOOK and INSTAGRAM into more of a ‘content and product discovery engine’ after facing what [MARK] ZUCKERBERG called an ‘unprecedented level of competition’ from TIK TOK.”

So, What Does This Mean?

“While both apps will still support their respective heritages, meaning your friends won’t be completely filtered out of FACEBOOK and you’ll still see some photos on INSTAGRAM, neither is a focus.

“Both platforms are shifting to a vertical display of public posts - mostly video – based on what you engage with.

“Over on INSTAGRAM – you may have already noticed more and more posts are Reels (short-form vertical videos).

“That’s because INSTAGRAM is now converting all videos into Reels form – trying to create a more addictive scroll similar to TIKTOK.

“Over on FACEBOOK, you will start seeing more Reels and Stories, as your content will get filtered into five feeds.”

