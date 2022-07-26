Conant

DR. LUKE's publishing company, PRESCRIPTION SONGS, has promoted CHRISTIAN CONANT to A&R Manager, based in the company's NASHVILLE office, where his diverse roster of artists, songwriters and producers includes MADDIE ZAHM, FLY BY MIDNIGHT, JOY OLADOKUN, MATT KOZIOL, LAUREN LaRUE (ARIZONA ZERVAS, SAM HUNT, JIMMIE ALLEN), NICK BAILEY (DEMI LOVATO, MGK, MAROOON 5) and KYLE STERNBERGER (JORJA SMITH, BAD BUNNY, TATE McRAE), among others.

PRESCRIPTION SONGS Head Of A&R/NASHVILLE KATIE FAGAN commented, “CHRISTIAN has been working hard since the day he joined our team as an A&R coordinator. He has a great ear for great songs, and his diverse taste in music has been a perfect addition to our A&R team. The writers love him, and so does the NASHVILLE community. He’s always been a team player, and I’m excited for this next chapter in his career. It’s well-deserved.”

Added CONANT, “It’s such an honor to work alongside KATIE, LUKE, and the entire Rx SONGS team every day. The roster and staff here are truly the gold standard when it comes to music publishing! I’m thrilled to continue our working relationship in this newly elevated role.”

CONANT moved to NASHVILLE in 2015 after finishing high school in AKRON, OH. He got his start working in digital marketing before finding his calling on the road, tour-managing various artists including MITCHELL TENPENNY and THE BAND CAMINO. After that, he worked in the publishing/A&R department of RISER HOUSE ENTERTAINMENT before eventually landing at PRESCRIPTION SONGS in SEPTEMBER of 2019.

« see more Net News