Hunt, left, with Heath

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to CINDY HUNT, owner of NASHVILLE-based MONARCH PUBLICITY, on the loss of her sister, TERRI HEATH, last weekend after a battle with chronic illnesses.

A celebration of life will be held on SATURDAY, AUGUST 27tH, at 1p (CT) at HERMITAGE CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE in the NASHVILLE area (4151 Saundersville Rd., OLD HICKORY, TN 37138). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE, the LUPUS FOUNDATION OF AMERICA or HERMITAGE CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE compassion and backpack ministries.

Send condolences to HUNT here.

« see more Net News