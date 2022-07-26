'Christmas In July'

LOCAL MEDIA SAN DIEGO Rhythmic AC XHRM (MAGIC 92.5)/SAN DIEGO will wrap its month-long "CHRISTMAS WISH-A-THON In JULY" when morning show hosts JAGGER & KRISTI broadcast live at FIG TREE CAFE, and the final donation amount will be revealed.

FIG TREE CAFE EAST VILLAGE has committed 92.5% of proceeds from holiday-themed menu items to the fund used for “JAGGER & KRISTI’s CHRISTMAS WISH”, which helps local families in need every holiday season.

FIG TREE owner JOHAN ENGMAN will present a check with the amount to JAGGER & KRISTI on FRIDAY, with SAN DIEGO CITY COUNCIL member STEPHEN WHITBURN and previous recipients scheduled to appear.

Commented JAGGER, “Every holiday, we have the privilege to give a CHRISTMAS WISH to a dozen families who need a little help to lift them out of a difficult situation. CHRISTMAS WISH gifts are only possible through generous giving from members of our community, both businesses and individuals. This month has been a great example of both groups coming together, with FIG TREE CAFE EAST VILLAGE putting out this incredible offer, and MAGIC listeners heading to the restaurant to support it and enjoy a delicious meal. It’s been an amazing month and I’m grateful to JOHAN and our MAGIC audience.”

Morning Show co-Host KRISTI added, “Our ‘WISH-A-THON’ fundraiser usually lands in the FALL, but we had an idea to expand it to the summertime, and JOHAN stepped up to the plate to help create a ‘WISH-A-THON in JULY.' I’m excited to see the final donation and want to remind everyone it’s not too late to help.”

