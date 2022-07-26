We're Looking For You

ALL ACCESS MUSIC GROUP is seeking candidates for a newly-created, full-time position on its NASHVILLE team as Editor, Country Promotion. The ideal candidates will possess the unicorn combination of an extensive background in Country radio programming and/or record promotion, as well as solid writing credentials.

Primary duties of the job include spearheading Country promotion efforts in close coordination with our record industry partners, writing and editing articles and other content for our website and Country Daily newsletter, and some administrative projects, including creating and scheduling music downloads on behalf of our NASHVILLE label clients.

We’re looking for people with solid contacts in the Country radio and record label communities, excellent writing and editing chops, strong communication skills, a keen attention to detail, and an eye-of-the-tiger work ethic. They must also be comfortable working from home, yet in close communication with a team, and be able to juggle multiple projects simultaneously. A passion for Country music and some historical knowledge of the format are also a must.

Interested? Send resume, cover letter, writing samples, references and salary expectations to NASHVILLE BUREAU CHIEF PHYLLIS STARK and Chief HR Officer/Dir. of Finance KYM MATHERS here. The job includes health benefits and 401k. EOE

« see more Net News