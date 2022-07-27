Horowitz

The LAS VEGAS RAIDERS have found their replacement for BRENT MUSBURGER as radio play-by-play announcer, hiring WESTWOOD ONE NCAA football and basketball studio host and CBS SPORTS NETWORK ARMY football announcer JASON HOROWITZ to call games alongside returning analyst LINCOLN KENNEDY.

"As a kid, I used to pretend I was the voice for a team calling an epic interception, or the game-winning touchdown," said HOROWITZ. "I want to thank MARK DAVIS and the RAIDERS organization for making that dream become a reality. I am humbled to join an historic franchise, following in the footsteps of the legends who have called games for the SILVER AND BLACK to the sport's greatest fanbase."

The RAIDERS' games are syndicated by COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS and air on flagships LOTUS Sports KRLV-A (RAIDER NATION RADIO 920 AM) and Active Rock KOMP/LAS VEGAS.

