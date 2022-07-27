Walker (Photo: WFIU)

INDIANA UNIVERSITY Classical WFIU/BLOOMINGTON, IN PD/host GEORGE WALKER is retiring on FRIDAY (7/29) after 45 years working full-time with the station. He is retiring after being diagnosed with progressive frontotemporal dementia. MD AARON CAIN will take over WALKER's post. WALKER began hosting on the station on a part-time basis while a student at I.U. in 1967 and joined WFIU fulltime after completing his graduate degree in teaching.

JULY 25th was declared "GEORGE WALKER DAY" by BLOOMINGTON Mayor JOHN HAMILTON in WALKER's honor.

