Winners

The SOCIETY OF BROADCAST ENGINEERS has named its National Awards winners for 2022. ANDREA CUMMUS of WEST ORANGE, NJ has won the ROBERT W. FLANDERS SBE Engineer of the Year honor, while the JAMES C. WULLIMAN SBE Educator of the Year award is being presented to MARCOS O'ROURKE of COSTA MESA, CA.

In addition, the Technology Award is going to BLACKMAGIC DESIGN for the USRA Broadcast G2 camera, and Best Educational Event is being presented to the WISCONSIN chapter along with the WISCONSIN BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION for the WISCONSIN Broadcasters Clinic last OCTOBER. Chapter 15 NEW YORK is getting the Best Chapter Communication award.

And Statistical Awards in three categories are being presented, with Percentage Growth of New Members awards going to MAGIC VALLEY, ID and SOUTH BEND, IN; Highest Percentage of Certified Members to ROCKFORD, IL and CENTRAL OHIO; and Highest Percentage of Member Attendance at Meetings to ROCHESTER, NY and NORTHEAST NY.

Winners will be recognized at the SBE Awards Dinner on SEPTEMBER 29th in LIVERPOOL, NY.

« see more Net News