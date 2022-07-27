Debuts Next Wednesday

HBO MAX is launching a new "GAME OF THRONES" podcast leading up to the premiere of the new "HOUSE OF THE DRAGON" series. "THE OFFICIAL GAME OF THRONES PODCAST: HOUSE OF THE DRAGON" is hosted by JASON CONCEPCION and GRETA JOHNSEN and will debut on AUGUST 3rd. Guests will include "GAME OF THRONES" creator and author GEORGE R.R. MARTIN and "HOUSE OF THE DRAGON" stars PADDY CONSIDINE, MATT SMITH, and STEVE TOUSSAINT. The TV series debuts AUGUST 21st; the podcast will analyze each episode, then will continue afterwards to cover other aspects of the "GAME OF THRONES" franchise.

“Our goal is to create a space where all fans -- whether they’ve been watching for 10 years or 10 weeks -- can truly immerse themselves in all things 'GAME OF THRONES' and maybe even learn something new from the folks who brought it to life,” said CONCEPCION.

“We’re very excited to welcome listeners back into a world full of THRONES-ian drama, deceit, and delight,” added JOHNSEN.

“We consistently hear from viewers that they want to discuss and dissect our programming after watching it,” said HBO MAX Dir./Podcast Content MICHAEL GLUCKSTADT. “By investing in podcasts, we’re able to extend the conversation beyond the show and engage fans on a deeper level, enhancing the overall storytelling experience. With 'THE OFFICIAL GAME OF THRONES PODCAST: HOUSE OF THE DRAGON,' fans can continue to unpack not just a single show, but the entire world of Westeros.”

