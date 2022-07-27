Black Tie Optional

NASHVILLE-based music industry trade group SOCIETY OF LEADERS IN DEVELOPMENT (SOLID) will host a gala to celebrate its 25th anniversary on THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22nd at the city's MARATHON MUSIC WORKS, beginning at 7p (CT). Current SOLID members, alumni, partners, and friends are being invited to attend the black tie-optional event, which will include an awards ceremony recognizing those who have contributed to the group's culture over the years.

SOLID is comprised of developing music business professionals dedicated to improving the future success of the music industry. Members come from all areas of the music business community.

“I’m really looking forward to getting to see 25 years of SOLID’s community all in one place,” said SOLID Pres. AVERY KING of ELICITY PUBLIC RELATIONS. “Our current members, alumni, SOLID Shares partners, and friends of SOLID have helped us achieve so much over the years, and this night wouldn’t be possible without them. Being able to celebrate with everyone under one roof is going to be a night we’ll never forget.”

