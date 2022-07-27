Revived Calls

MARBLE CITY MEDIA/RADIOALABAMA Sports WFXO (FOX SPORTS 98.3)/STEWARTVILLE-SYLACAUGA, AL is flipping to Oldies on JULY 31st and taking the calls WSGN in tribute to the longtime Top 40 AM station in nearby BIRMINGHAM (now WAGG-A). Veteran programmer MICHAEL ST. JOHN is advising the new format's launch.

“When the WSGN call letters became available again, we jumped at the opportunity to preserve them for future use closer to their first home,” said RADIOALABAMA Pres./CEO LEE PERRYMAN. “We are also targeting an older, affluent, and influential demographic group that is otherwise underserved and underappreciated, while also building on multigenerational popularity from the station’s most impactful period. Almost 62% of adults in the vast coverage area are ages 45+.”

“We found and carefully reviewed 254 of the weekly top 40, top 30, and top 20 WSGN music surveys and playlists from over a 16-year period,” added PERRYMAN, “making sure we were recreating something instantly familiar with frequent opportunities for listeners to say ‘wow’.”

“It’s interesting that the old WSGN-AM and new WSGN-FM have three SYLACAUGA connections in common,” said PERRYMAN. “WSGN ‘Good Guys’ BARRY MCANALLY (JOEY ROBERTS), WALT WILLIAMS, and the late DOUG LAYTON were from SYLACAUGA and got their starts in radio on the original 98.3 FM. LAYTON was at WSGN-AM from 1960-1964, WILLIAMS from 1967-1971, and MCANALLY from 1968-1971.” MACANALLY is providing imaging and promo voice work for the new format.

« see more Net News