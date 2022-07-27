Changing

GOOD KARMA BRANDS is moving the format of Oldies-Full Service WBEV-A/BEAVER DAM to the FM signal of sister Hot AC WXRO (95X)/BEAVER DAM as "95.3 WBEV, POWERED BY DAILY DODGE" (the station's website) on AUGUST 15th after 15 days of simulcasting. At that time the AM side will flip to Sports as 1430 ESPN, using national ESPN RADIO content with plans for regional shows from GOOD KARMA's ESPN WISCONSIN stations to be added.

“Moving 1430 WBEV over to our FM signal 95.3 FM greater emphasizes a best-in-class listening experience for our fans and partners,” said GM RYAN GABEL. “We are excited to introduce ESPN national and local content to the BEAVER DAM community while also being the home of the BEAVER DAM GOLDEN BEAVERS, providing our advertisers with additional opportunities.” The FM side will air GREEN BAY PACKERS, MILWAUKEE BREWERS, MILWAUKEE BUCKS, and WISCONSIN BADGERS football and basketball play-by-play.

« see more Net News