Mendes (Photo: Cubankite / Shutterstock.com)

SHAWN MENDES has cancelled the remainder of his world tour.

Earlier in JULY, MENDES had put the tour on hold, but after discussions with his team and health professionals, he decided to cancel the remaining dates.

The 23-year-old says that he wants to take time to "ground" himself and intends to "come back stronger". MENDES does intend to eventually resume touring and says that he'll continue to record new music.

TMZ has more.





« see more Net News