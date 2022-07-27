Holleman

Morning co-host JOSH HOLLEMAN has been promoted to Assistant Brand Mgr. at AUDACY Country WYCD/DETROIT. He will continue in mornings alongside RACHAEL HUNTER and STEVE GRUNWALD.

HOLLEMAN joined WYCD nearly two years ago from HUBBARD Country WIL/ST. LOUIS, where he did afternoons from 2016 to 2020 (NET NEWS 10/6/20). He previously served as midday host at AUDACY AC WDZH (98.7 THE BREEZE)/DETROIT (now Alternative ALT 98.7) and spent five years in nights at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA’s WWBN (BANANA 101.5)/FLINT, MI, where he launched his radio career in 2007.

“We couldn’t be happier to add Assistant Brand Manager stripes to JOSH HOLLEMAN here at WYCD,” said Country Format VP TIM ROBERTS. “JOSH has demonstrated his leadership on the WYCD morning show, and his prior experience and business savvy skill set will be a big asset to the team and our strategy.”

“I’m overwhelmed with gratitude that AUDACY is continuing to give me the platform to shine each and every morning with two COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAMERS on the legendary WYCD,” said HOLLEMAN. “The MOTOR CITY is truly one of the best places in the country to do morning radio.”

