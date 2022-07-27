Revenues Rising

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP second quarter 2022 revenue grew 17.3% year-over-year in constant currency to €2.535 billion, with Adjusted EBITDA up 8.3% year-over-year in constant currency to €507 million. The label group's top sellers included BTS, KING & PRINCE, RAMMSTEIN, OLIVIA RODRIGO and INI.

Recorded music revenues gained 16.2% year-over-year to €1.922 billion, with subscription revenue up 14.6% to €966 million (7% in constant currency), including the DSP Catch-Up Payment; without that payment, subscription revenue rose 20.4%, or 12.1% in constant currency. Ad-supported streaming revenue of €348 million grew 24.7% (15.6% in constant currency). Physical revenue increased 21.2% (17.4% in constant currency), driven by BTS and KING & PRINCE., while downloads and other digital revenue fell 4.2% (12.7% in constant currency) and license and other revenue rose 12.4% (6.3% in constant currency).

Music publishing revenue jumped 62.5% (50.6% in constant currency) to €476 million, with a boost from a change in accounting procedures; digital publishing revenue rose 121.8% (104.7% in constant currency), synchronisation revenue grew 31.1% (20.4% in constant currency), performance revenue fell 33.3% (40.0% in constant currency), and mechanical revenue grew 15% (9.5% in constant currency). Merchandising and other revenue grew 785% (659% in constant currency) to €141 million, reflecting the revival of live touring.

Chairman/CEO SIR LUCIAN GRANGE said. "Our strong performance across diversified revenue streams is fuelled by the successful partnerships we've formed with our artists -- both new and established -- in markets around the world. The widespread growth we are producing throughout UMG demonstrates that our strategy is progressing as planned, underscoring the strength and resilience of our business and our ability to deliver for our artists and our shareholders alike."

EVP/CFO/Pres. of Operations BOYD MUIR added, "We're driving incremental revenue and EBITDA through a range of compelling monetization opportunities, which in turn enables us to thoughtfully reinvest in the business's long-term growth."

